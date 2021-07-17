Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New $18.89 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,893,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 70.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $14,845,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,563,951 shares of company stock worth $809,095,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

