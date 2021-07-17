Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Outfront Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

