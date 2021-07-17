Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises 2.1% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Fortinet worth $70,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.38.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

