Park West Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II alerts:

KVSB stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.