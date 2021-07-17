Park West Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

