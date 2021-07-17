ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0715 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $113.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,702.21 or 1.00172019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00035259 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003111 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.