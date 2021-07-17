PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $44.09 million and $393,328.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001166 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00225520 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.77 or 0.00793499 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,817,170 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.