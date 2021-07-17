Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PASG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Passage Bio stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $664.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $86,697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 35.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,811,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 44.6% in the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

