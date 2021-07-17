Patrick John Jermain Sells 2,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $189,200.00.

PLXS stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Plexus by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Plexus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Plexus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

