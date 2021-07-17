Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Paychex worth $31,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 148.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,432 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,464. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

