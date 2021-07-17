PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Kayak Investment Partners LLC

Kayak Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $294.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,053. The company has a market capitalization of $346.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.30.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

