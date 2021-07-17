PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

PAYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $132.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.55. PaySign has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

