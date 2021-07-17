PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Nokomis Capital L.L.C.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,786 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 22,407 shares during the period. PDC Energy accounts for 2.9% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned 0.20% of PDC Energy worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,731,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 605,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.