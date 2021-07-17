PEAKDEFI Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $71.15 million and $772,467.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000878 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00802800 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 712,594,220 coins and its circulating supply is 256,183,754 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.