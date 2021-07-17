Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

PSO stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 164,304 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $9,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Pearson by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 513,877.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 724,567 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

