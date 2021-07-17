Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires 29,600 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

