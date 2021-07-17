Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,457,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,242,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,274,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 262,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

