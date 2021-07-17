Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,274,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 262,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.