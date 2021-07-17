Peony Hits Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Peony has a market cap of $5.59 million and $36,111.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,431,537 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

