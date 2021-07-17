Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $9,203.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,384,737 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.