pEOS Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $72.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00105074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00145940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,133.36 or 1.00083372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

