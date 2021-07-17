Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Reaches $32.26 on Top Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for about $32.26 or 0.00101551 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $451,707.94 and $36,179.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.93 or 0.00802380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.