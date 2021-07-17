PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,368 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $129,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.82. 5,852,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.96. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $156.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

