Peter G. Thomson Sells 77,300 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) CEO Peter G. Thomson sold 77,300 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00.

Shares of FULC opened at $9.63 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FULC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 126.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 126,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 70,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 85,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

