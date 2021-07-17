Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of PAIC stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Petra Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,965,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Petra Acquisition by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 764,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 242,673 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $709,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.