Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.43 ($0.03). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 844,031 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.77 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

About Petrel Resources (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

