Phala Network (PHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $136.76 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $136.76 million and $37.02 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

