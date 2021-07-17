Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $667.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $681,281.88 and approximately $667.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00102299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00144821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,455.98 or 1.00287181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

