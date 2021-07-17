PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Short Interest Update

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,652,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCB traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756,100. PharmaCyte Biotech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.