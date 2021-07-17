Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,496,320.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $384,345.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,813. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.16. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

