Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Cap of $885,647.39

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $885,647.39 and approximately $99.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,126.49 or 1.00061961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00035095 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.89 or 0.01223712 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00370485 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00377616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,551,862 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.