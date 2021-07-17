Phore Price Down 12% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $11,786.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00230306 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,547,174 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

