Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Update

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the June 15th total of 388,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. downgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS PILBF remained flat at $$1.16 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

