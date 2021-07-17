PIN (PIN) Market Cap Achieves $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00103167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00144340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.89 or 0.99634552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

