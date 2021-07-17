Pirate Chain Price Reaches $2.14 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $394.87 million and $714,685.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00006735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.60 or 0.00297271 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00120312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00158896 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,246,766 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

