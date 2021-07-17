Pivot Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109,222.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $109,222.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.94 or 0.00796533 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

