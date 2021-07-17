Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 596,050 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.80% of Pixelworks worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1,483.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,478,438 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,397,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,043,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pixelworks by 894.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 197,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Pixelworks by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 425,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.08. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

