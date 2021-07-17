Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Update

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 268,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $142.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.08. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

