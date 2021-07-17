PlayGame Market Capitalization Achieves $277,034.80 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $277,034.80 and approximately $2,566.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

