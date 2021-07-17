Playgroundz (IOG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,712.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $148,603.38 and $1,712.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00145802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,310.58 or 1.00276026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

