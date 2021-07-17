PlotX Reaches Market Cap of $3.82 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. PlotX has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $330,225.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlotX has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.47 or 0.00819611 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

