Plug Power Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

