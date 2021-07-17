PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Ling Zang Sells 10,000 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00.

PMVP stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

