POA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $210,718.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $210,718.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,620,367 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
