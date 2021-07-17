Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 12,631.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $5,704,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

PII opened at $127.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

