Polis Price Down 20.4% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $789,521.87 and $1.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001404 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.47 or 0.01413866 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013399 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

