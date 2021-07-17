Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $0.17

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $102,741.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.00826710 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,132,745 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.