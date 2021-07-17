PolkaWar Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 236.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00145873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,131.38 or 0.99935792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

