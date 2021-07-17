PolypuX (PUX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,327.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $39,865.70 and approximately $47,327.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00105899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00146469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,034.20 or 0.99972365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

