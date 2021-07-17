PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $6,090.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.04 or 0.00794240 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

